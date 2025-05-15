Hyderabad Metro Shocks Commuters with Fare Hike: New Rates Announced

In a move that has taken thousands of daily commuters by surprise, Hyderabad Metro Rail has officially announced a fare hike. The minimum fare has been increased from ₹10 to ₹12, while the maximum fare has gone up from ₹60 to ₹75. The revised fare structure will come into effect from tomorrow, the Metro authorities confirmed.

Commuters Heavily Dependent on Metro

The Hyderabad Metro is a lifeline for office-goers and daily commuters who prefer it over buses and personal vehicles due to its speed and convenience. With increasing urban traffic congestion, many have shifted to metro travel in recent years, resulting in growing passenger footfall.

Metro Operations Running at a Loss

Despite the rising popularity, officials state that the Hyderabad Metro has been operating at a financial loss since its inception. The fare hike is being positioned as a necessary step to cover operational costs and improve infrastructure.

Extended Metro Timings Also Announced

Recently, the metro rail authorities had extended service hours to accommodate the increasing number of passengers. This came as a welcome move for late-evening travelers and those working flexible shifts.

Public Reaction and Concerns

However, the latest fare revision has not been well received. Commuters are expressing concern over affordability, especially for those who travel long distances daily. Many took to social media to criticize the sudden increase, calling it a burden during already rising living costs.

Final Thoughts

While the fare hike might help the Metro’s financial stability, it remains to be seen how it will impact the ridership numbers. Authorities urge passengers to adapt and continue using public transport for a greener and less congested Hyderabad.