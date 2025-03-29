Hyderabad Metro Ticket Prices Set to Rise? Officials Reveal Key Reasons

Hyderabad: Commuters in Hyderabad may soon face increased metro fares as L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRHL) evaluates a revision across all three corridors. While specific details remain undisclosed, officials have hinted at a possible hike due to financial losses exceeding ₹6,500 crore since the metro’s launch in 2017.

Rising Costs and Revenue Struggles

Currently, Hyderabad Metro fares range from ₹10 (for up to 2 km) to ₹60 (for distances beyond 26 km). If revised, the fare hike could significantly affect the five lakh daily passengers who rely on the metro.

“All steps have been taken to optimise non-fare revenue streams, yet an increase in fares seems necessary due to rising operational costs,” L&TMRHL stated on Friday. The company also pointed out that metro fares in Bengaluru and Delhi have been revised in recent years, with Bengaluru’s maximum fare reaching ₹90 for trips over 25 km.

State Government’s Stance

In May 2024, tensions arose between L&TMRHL and the Telangana government over declining metro ridership. L&T President R Shankar Raman claimed that the Mahalakshmi scheme—which provides free bus travel for women—was impacting metro revenues. In response, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the government’s commitment to welfare schemes and suggested that L&T could exit the project if dissatisfied.

Commuters Await Decision

Despite exploring alternative revenue sources like retail spaces and advertising, L&TMRHL insists that a fare revision may be inevitable to ensure financial sustainability. As discussions continue, Hyderabad metro commuters await an official decision that could affect their daily travel expenses.