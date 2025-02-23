Hyderabad Metro to Extend to Airport: 36.8-km Purple Line Planned With 24 Stations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is moving ahead with its ambitious Phase 2 expansion, aiming to enhance public transport and urban mobility. A key component of this project is the Hyderabad Metro Corridor IV, which is expected to improve connectivity and drive economic growth in the region.

36.8-km Purple Line to Connect Nagole and RGIA

The Purple Line, spanning 36.8 km, will establish a direct metro link between Nagole and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). This corridor will benefit air travelers and daily commuters by providing a faster, more efficient transit option while also helping to decongest major roadways leading to the airport.

Currently, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under preparation and will soon be submitted for State Government approval, followed by a proposal to the Central Government for final clearance.

Proposed Metro Stations on the Purple Line

The upcoming Purple Line will feature 24 metro stations, significantly improving connectivity across Hyderabad. The tentative list includes:

Nagole (Airport)

Nagole X Rd

Alkapuri Jn

Kamineni Hospital

LB Nagar (Airport)

Balapur Rd

DRDO Kanchanbagh

Owaisi Hospital

Chandrayangutta

Bandlaguda Rd

Mailardevpally

Aramghar

New High Court

Gaganpahad

Satamrai

Siddanthi

Shamshabad

Cargo

RGIA (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport)

While the station list may undergo modifications, the corridor is designed to reduce travel time and provide seamless metro access to the airport.

Next Steps for the Metro Expansion

The approval process from state and central authorities will be crucial in determining the timeline for construction. Once all necessary clearances are obtained, work on the Purple Line will commence swiftly, taking Hyderabad a step closer to achieving world-class metro connectivity.