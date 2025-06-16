L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Wins Railway Safety Excellence Award at ET Infra Rail Show 2025

Hyderabad: L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (L&TMRHL) has been conferred with the Railway Safety Excellence Award of the Year at the prestigious ET Infra Rail Show 2025, held in New Delhi on Monday, June 16. The award, presented by The Economic Times, recognises remarkable contributions to the Indian rail and metro infrastructure sector.

Award Recognises Safety, Innovation and Urban Mobility Vision

L&TMRHL was selected for its comprehensive focus on commuter safety, robust risk management practices, and cutting-edge technology deployment in metro operations. The ET Infra Rail Awards highlight leadership and innovation across sectors such as safety, sustainability, digital innovation, and urban mobility.

In his remarks, KVB Reddy, Managing Director of L&TMRHL, said,

“This recognition is not just a celebration of our achievements, but a reminder of the responsibility we carry in shaping the future of urban mobility. At L&TMRHL, safety is not a milestone, it is a mindset.”

Also Read: Osmania University Postpones B.Ed Special Education Exam Scheduled on June 25

Metro MD Highlights Vision for Smart Transit

Mr. Reddy also participated in a high-profile panel discussion titled “Future of Urban Rail and Smart Stations – Transforming Urban Mobility.” He shared Hyderabad Metro’s vision for next-generation public transportation, focusing on achievements in punctuality, commuter satisfaction, and digital operations.

Addressing Public-Private Partnership Challenges

During the discussion, Mr. Reddy addressed challenges in public-private partnerships (PPP), such as delayed regulatory clearances and financial uncertainties. He called for stronger policy backing, equitable risk-sharing, and deeper collaboration between government and private stakeholders to ensure sustainable infrastructure development.

The award reaffirms Hyderabad Metro’s position as a national benchmark in urban mobility, combining safety, innovation, and commuter-centric design.