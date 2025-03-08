13 KM in 12 Minutes: Hyderabad Metro’s Green Corridor Saves Crucial Time for Heart Transplant

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of swift coordination, Hyderabad Metro Rail facilitated the rapid transportation of a donor heart on Friday night by creating a dedicated Green Corridor. The heart was transported 13 kilometers across 11 stations in just 12 minutes, ensuring a life-saving transplant.

Metro’s Rapid Response Saves Crucial Time

The Green Corridor was activated at 9:16 PM, allowing the seamless transfer of the donor heart from Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar to KIMS Hospital in Rasoolpura, Secunderabad. The initiative drastically reduced travel time, significantly improving the chances of a successful transplant.

This highly coordinated effort involved Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities, medical teams, and hospital officials, ensuring the organ was transported under optimal conditions.

Hyderabad Metro’s Commitment to Emergency Support

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL), which operates the metro, reaffirmed its commitment to public welfare by leveraging its infrastructure for critical medical emergencies. The organization emphasized its dedication to assisting in life-saving interventions whenever required.

Hyderabad Metro has played a crucial role in medical emergencies in the past, setting a benchmark for urban transit systems in India by swiftly executing such operations.

Another Successful Green Corridor Operation

In a separate instance, Hyderabad Metro also created a Green Corridor for the transport of another donor heart from Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar to Gleneagles Global Hospital in Lakdi-ka-pul. The 13-km journey was completed in just 13 minutes, passing through 13 stations.

A Green Corridor is a designated traffic-free route between hospitals, manually operated to ensure the rapid transport of organs for transplantation. India has implemented Green Corridors since 2014 to enhance organ donation efficiency.

Hyderabad Metro’s Role in Urban Transit

Hyderabad Metro serves around five lakh passengers daily across its three corridors, covering a total distance of 69.2 km. Its ability to support emergency medical services showcases its vital role in the city’s infrastructure.