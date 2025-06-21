Hyderabad: Minority Group Pressures Congress, Demands Budget Release, Ministry for MLC Amir Ali Khan

A delegation of around 100 members from the Telangana Durga Kasa Sangham (Pathar Phod Sangham), representing 15 districts, met Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud at Gandhi Bhavan. The members submitted a formal representation, demanding the release of the allocated budget that was earlier assured by Mohammed Obaidullah Kotwal.

Concerns Over Changing Political Approach Toward Minorities

The Sangham representatives raised concerns over the Congress party’s alleged shift in attitude toward minority communities. They recalled their consistent support to the Congress party since the YSR era, expressing disappointment over the perceived lack of recognition and fulfillment of promises under the present government.

Demand for Ministerial Berth to MLC Amir Ali Khan

The delegation strongly appealed to TPCC Incharge Meenakshi Natarajan and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to consider allocating a cabinet position to MLC Amir Ali Khan, citing his consistent role in voicing minority issues and grassroots-level contributions.

Sangham Warns of Mass Mobilization if Ignored

The delegation issued a clear warning, stating that if their demands are not addressed, they would organize a massive public gathering on or after June 24. Leaders said the protest would be aimed at highlighting the neglect of marginalized communities and urging the government to fulfill its assurances.

Growing Political Pressure Ahead of Budget Review

As the Congress government prepares for key administrative decisions in the coming months, such pressure from minority-backed organizations could sway the political discourse. The Telangana Durga Kasa Sangham’s mobilization indicates a growing demand for representation and accountability from the state leadership.

What Lies Ahead

The ball is now in the court of the Congress leadership. Whether CM Revanth Reddy’s government responds with affirmative action or faces organized dissent remains to be seen. The coming days will be crucial in shaping the political narrative around minority rights and budgetary commitments in Telangana.