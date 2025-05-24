Hyderabad: Miss England Milla Magee Quits Miss World Pageant Over Exploitation Claims

Milla Magee, 24, the reigning Miss England, has sensationally quit the Miss World 2025 beauty pageant held in Hyderabad, India. Initially attributing her departure to “personal reasons,” Magee later revealed serious concerns about the pageant’s treatment of contestants, accusing the organizers of making her “feel like a prostitute.”

First Miss England to Quit Miss World in 74 Years

Magee made history as the first Miss England to withdraw from the contest in its 74-year history. The lifeguard from Cornwall described the event as “outdated” and “stuck in the past,” stating that the contestants were forced to act like “performing monkeys” to entertain affluent male sponsors.

According to Magee, contestants were expected to wear heavy makeup and evening gowns throughout the day and night to charm wealthy patrons backing the pageant. She disclosed that they were seated two girls per table with six male guests and were required to entertain them all evening, an experience she found degrading and unacceptable.

Magee Speaks Out Against Pageant’s Morality

Magee told The Sun that despite her intentions to raise awareness for causes she supports, the male sponsors showed no interest in these discussions. Feeling morally compromised, she said,

“Miss World is supposed to have the same values, but it’s outdated and stuck in the past. They made me feel like a prostitute.”

Pageant Director’s Response

Angie Beasley, director of Miss England, issued a statement supporting Magee’s decision, saying,

“We regret to announce that Milla Magee has returned home to the UK due to personal reasons. We stand fully by her decision – health must always come first.”

Miss England Runner-Up to Replace Magee

Following Magee’s withdrawal, Miss England runner-up Charlotte Grant, 25, currently Miss Liverpool, will now represent England in the Miss World finals. The event is scheduled to be broadcast in over 180 countries next week.

Magee Criticizes Pageant’s Treatment of Contestants

Magee also revealed that the 109 finalists were harshly criticized for being “boring” by officials, describing the behavior as “disrespectful” and reminiscent of how children are treated rather than adult women. She stated this incident reflected the overall lack of respect shown towards contestants.

The Bigger Picture: A Call for Change in Beauty Pageants

Magee’s candid revelations have sparked discussions about the need to reform beauty pageants and treat contestants with dignity and respect. She emphasized that