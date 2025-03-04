Hyderabad MLC Election Results: BJP and PRTU Secure Teachers’ MLC Seats

The results for two Teachers’ MLC seats in Telangana have been announced, with BJP and PRTU emerging victorious. While BJP candidate Malka Komaraiah won the Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad seat with first preference votes, PRTU-backed Sripal Reddy secured the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat with second preference votes.

BJP’s Malka Komaraiah Wins Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Teachers’ MLC Seat

BJP candidate Malka Komaraiah won the Teachers’ MLC seat for Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad districts, securing a decisive victory with first preference votes. This marks a significant win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state’s political landscape.

Meanwhile, the vote counting process for the Graduate MLC seats in the same districts began on Monday evening and is still ongoing. The final results for the Graduate MLC election are expected after the counting resumes on Tuesday afternoon.

PRTU’s Sripal Reddy Secures Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ MLC Seat

Also Read: Tension Rises as Over 8,000 Votes Are Invalid in Graduate MLC Polls

PRTU-backed Pingili Sripal Reddy emerged victorious in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ MLC election with a majority of 5,521 votes over sitting MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy.

Final Vote Count for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ MLC Seat:

Sripal Reddy (PRTU) – 13,969 votes

– Alugubelli Narsi Reddy (Sitting MLC) – 8,848 votes

– Galreddy Harshavardhan Reddy – 4,437 votes

– Pula Ravinder – 3,115 votes

– BJP Candidate Sarottam Reddy – 2,289 votes

– Sundarraj Yadav – 2,040 votes

The vote counting took place at the State Warehousing Corporation warehouses in Arjalabavi, Nalgonda. The process started at 7 AM, with ballot tying completed by 11 AM. The first priority vote counting was concluded by 3 PM, confirming Sripal Reddy’s lead from the beginning.

The MLC election results mark a crucial moment for BJP and PRTU in Telangana politics. With Malka Komaraiah’s win for BJP and Sripal Reddy’s success for PRTU, these results could influence future political strategies in the state. The ongoing counting for Graduate MLC seats will further determine the complete political picture in the region.

For the latest updates on Graduate MLC election results, stay tuned as the vote counting process continues.