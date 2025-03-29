Hyderabad: Mobile Screen Light Miraculously Saves Young Man’s Life

Young Man Attempts Suicide Over Debt, Saved in the Nick of Time

In a miraculous incident, a 31-year-old man from Hyderabad narrowly escaped death after being spotted by police just moments before attempting suicide by lying on a railway track. The incident took place near Secunderabad Railway Station and has left many stunned at how fate, combined with a small mobile phone light, saved his life.

From Software Job to Betting Losses

The young man, a former software employee residing in SR Nagar, recently quit his job and fell into the trap of cricket betting. Over time, he lost a significant amount of money — around ₹3 lakh — most of which he had borrowed from friends. Struggling with mounting debt and constant pressure from lenders, he avoided communication and became desperate.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Bust Fake Mehndi Racket, Two Arrested

Despair Leads to Suicide Attempt

Unable to find a solution to his financial troubles, he decided to end his life. On the night of March 17, he went to the outskirts of Secunderabad Railway Station and laid down on the tracks, waiting for a train. Moments before taking the drastic step, he remembered his sister and called her to say a final goodbye. During the call, he confessed about his debt and betting losses, stating that he saw no way out.

Sister’s Call Delays the Tragedy

His sister pleaded with him to reconsider, assuring him that the family would help repay the loans. The emotional phone call delayed his decision by a few crucial minutes, unknowingly providing enough time for help to arrive.

Railway Police Notice Phone Light and Rush to Rescue

While on duty at the station, Railway Constable Saidulu and RPF Head Constable Suresh noticed a faint mobile phone light from a distance on the tracks. Realizing something was wrong, they quickly rushed to the spot and found the young man lying on the track, still talking on the phone. They immediately pulled him to safety and took him to the station.

Police Counseling and Family Support Save the Day

Following the rescue, the police informed his family and provided him with counseling. The family members thanked the officers for their timely action. Thanks to a combination of the sister’s phone call and the vigilant police officers, a major tragedy was averted.