Hyderabad: Mock Air-Raid Drill at 4 p.m. Today, Traffic Restrictions in These Four Key Zones

Hyderabad: Traffic movement in parts of Hyderabad will be briefly restricted this Wednesday evening as the city gears up for a large-scale civil defence mock drill simulating an air strike, organized in light of heightened national security concerns.

Drill Timings and Locations

Codenamed ‘Operation Abhyaas’, the mock exercise will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. across four strategic locations within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits:

Secunderabad Cantonment

Golconda Cantonment

Kanchan Bagh

Nacharam

The drill is being jointly conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

Simulated Conditions to Mimic Real Emergencies

A senior Hyderabad traffic police officer stated that the simulation will feature temporary power blackouts, air-raid sirens, and loudspeaker announcements to mirror real-time wartime emergency conditions. Emergency response vehicles, including police, fire, and health teams, will be deployed on ground.

During the siren alerts, traffic flow will be temporarily halted, except for emergency services such as ambulances, which will be provided with green corridors.

No Disruption to Public Transport

Despite the drill, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses will continue to operate normally across Hyderabad. Authorities have made it clear that public movement outside the restricted zones will not be affected.

Security Context: Operation Sindoor and Public Preparedness

The drill comes in the wake of India’s retaliatory strikes on May 7, in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of several Indian soldiers. Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces had launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

While there is no immediate threat to Hyderabad, the mock drill is part of enhancing urban readiness and ensuring civil defence preparedness in the event of a real emergency.

Public Advisory: Stay Calm and Cooperate

Authorities have issued prior alerts and requested citizens not to panic. Residents in the identified drill zones are urged to follow instructions from emergency personnel on the ground and cooperate fully with the simulation teams.

This mock exercise is aimed at testing coordination between multiple agencies, including the State police, armed forces, fire department, health services, and civic bodies, to ensure an effective and timely response in case of large-scale emergencies.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed, remain calm, and treat the drill as an essential part of collective urban safety.