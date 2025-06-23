Hyderabad: Moharram Preparations Begin: Charminar MLA, Officials Inspect Bibi Ka Alam Route in Old City

Hyderabad: As the sacred occasion of Moharram approaches, preparations are in full swing in Hyderabad’s Old City. On Monday, local Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali, along with senior police officers and officials from various departments, conducted a detailed review of the Bibi Ka Alam procession route to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the event.

Route Inspected for Crowd Management and Safety

The inspection focused on identifying key areas along the procession path, evaluating crowd management strategies, and addressing civic issues like road conditions, lighting, sanitation, and traffic regulation. The Bibi Ka Alam procession, one of the most significant events during Moharram in Hyderabad, draws thousands of devotees and mourners.

Coordination Among Departments Ensured

Officials from GHMC, Hyderabad Traffic Police, Electricity Department, and Water Board participated in the joint inspection. Discussions were held on ensuring uninterrupted power supply, drinking water arrangements, medical aid, and emergency services during the procession.

MLA Appeals for Cooperation and Peace

Speaking to the media, MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali urged residents and community members to cooperate with authorities and maintain the city’s tradition of communal harmony and discipline during Moharram. He assured that all necessary arrangements would be made to ensure the sanctity and safety of the event.

Police to Implement Tight Security Measures

Senior police officials stated that extensive security arrangements will be in place, including deployment of additional forces, CCTV surveillance, and traffic diversions, to manage the large gatherings and prevent any untoward incidents.

The joint effort reflects the city’s commitment to preserving religious traditions while ensuring public safety and order during the upcoming Moharram observances.