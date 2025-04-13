Hyderabad Motorist Dies After Balanagar Traffic Police Stop Attempt; Protesting Family Lathi-Charged

Hyderabad, June 25: A tragic incident unfolded in Balanagar when a 32-year-old motorist died after losing control of his bike during a traffic police stop attempt. The victim’s family, who staged a protest demanding justice, faced a lathi-charge by Telangana Police, sparking outrage and heavy traffic disruptions.

Also Read: HSRP Vehicle Number Plate Deadline in Telangana: How to Apply, Penalties, and Over 5 Lakh Vehicles at Risk

Hyderabad Motorist Dies After Balanagar Traffic Police Stop Attempt

Details of the Fatal Incident

According to reports, Balanagar traffic police attempted to halt a moving motorcycle. During this intervention, the rider reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The loss of control caused the motorcycle to fall onto the road.

Tragically, an oncoming RTC bus ran over the rider’s head.

The motorist suffered fatal injuries and died instantly at the scene.

Family Alleges Negligence, Protests Erupt

Holding the traffic police responsible for the death, the victim’s family members and other concerned motorists staged a sit-in protest directly on the road where the accident occurred. They alleged that the Hyderabad motorist died due to the negligence of the police during the stop attempt.

The protest led to significant consequences:

Major Traffic Disruption: A heavy traffic jam occurred on the busy road connecting Balanagar to Narsapur.

A heavy traffic jam occurred on the busy road connecting Balanagar to Narsapur. Demand for Justice: Protesters demanded accountability for the actions they believe led to the fatal accident.

Police Respond with Lathi Charge

In response to the escalating protest and road blockade, police personnel resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, which included the grieving family members of the deceased motorist. This action further intensified the situation.

The unfortunate event underscores the potential dangers of certain traffic enforcement methods. The aftermath saw grief turn into anger as the family protested what they perceived as injustice, only to face police action. The circumstances surrounding the Hyderabad motorist who died after the traffic police stop attempt remain a point of serious concern and investigation.