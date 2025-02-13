Hyderabad Motorists Can Now Get More Fuel Than What They Pay for at BPCL Outlets

Hyderabad Motorists Can Now Get More Fuel exciting opportunity to get 2% extra fuel when refueling their vehicles at participating Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) outlets. This offer applies to customers purchasing fuel worth Rs 200 or more in a single transaction using BPCL’s UFill payment system.

The limited-time offer, which began in January, will remain valid until midnight on March 31, and is available exclusively at select BPCL retail outlets across the city and the state.

Hyderabad Motorists Can Now Get More Fuel How to Avail the Offer

Customers can enjoy the additional 2% fuel incentive by refueling with MS (Petrol), Speed, Speed 97, or HSD at eligible BPCL outlets. However, the offer is only applicable to digital transactions made via UFill.

A BPCL fuel station employee at Errum Manzil, Srinu, stated, “Many customers are taking advantage of this offer, as it provides them with additional fuel at no extra cost when they use digital payment methods.”

Hyderabad Motorists Can Now Get More Fuel Transaction Limits and Incentives

Maximum incentive amount per transaction: Rs 120

Maximum of two eligible transactions per VPA/UPI ID per day

Maximum of four eligible transactions per VPA/UPI ID per month

A total of 10 eligible transactions per UPI/VPA ID during the offer period

Additionally, in cases where a UFill voucher is partially redeemed or refunded, the refund amount will be calculated based on the actual fueling amount, excluding the incentive.

Motorists are encouraged to take full advantage of this limited-time BPCL offer and save more on their fuel expenses while ensuring seamless digital transactions.