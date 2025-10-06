Hyderabad

Hyderabad Mourns Death of Sheraz Mehtab Mohammad Following Road Accident in Chicago

The city is grieving the untimely demise of Sheraz Mehtab Mohammad, 25, son of senior Congress leader Altaf Dollar Chanchal, who passed away in a road accident in Chicago, United States.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 October 2025 - 18:35
Hyderabad: The city is grieving the untimely demise of Sheraz Mehtab Mohammad, 25, son of senior Congress leader Altaf Dollar Chanchal, who passed away in a road accident in Chicago, United States.

Sheraz’s father, a prominent political figure residing in the U.S., expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss. In Hyderabad, the Muslim community held special prayers, known as Ghayebana Namaz, in his memory. The prayers took place late at night at the Chanchal Goud Mosque in Old Basti, following Islamic traditions even in the absence of the physical body.

A large number of family members, friends, and community members gathered to participate in the solemn prayers, offering their respects and condolences. The ceremony highlighted the deep sense of grief felt by both the local community and Sheraz’s extended family.

This incident has left the family and the Hyderabad community in mourning, as they remember the young man taken too soon in a tragic accident abroad.

