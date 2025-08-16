Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s Surprise Workout at Gym Inauguration Goes Viral
AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi participates in a workout session after inaugurating a new fitness studio in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi inaugurated a new state-of-the-art fitness studio in the city on Saturday, making headlines by immediately joining a workout session to promote health and wellness.
The event, which took place in a central part of Hyderabad, saw the parliamentarian trade his usual political attire for casual sportswear. After the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mr. Owaisi surprised attendees by actively participating in a workout, demonstrating various strength and cardio exercises alongside professional trainers.
A Message on Health and Discipline
Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Owaisi stressed the need for physical well-being, particularly for the younger generation. “Fitness is not just about the body—it’s about discipline, focus, and mental clarity,” he stated, emphasizing a holistic approach to health.
The new fitness studio is designed to make modern health facilities accessible to local communities and encourage a culture of fitness. Key features of the new center include:
- A wide range of modern training equipment.
- Professionally certified instructors for guidance.
- Special programs aimed at promoting an active lifestyle among youth.
Viral Moment on Social Media
A video capturing the MP’s workout quickly gained traction online, going viral across social media platforms. Many users praised his hands-on approach and his efforts to engage directly with the public on important issues like health. The clip showed Mr. Owaisi participating with enthusiasm, a sight not commonly associated with political leaders.
The inauguration highlights a growing awareness of health and fitness in the city, with public figures like Owaisi leading by example to inspire community members to adopt a healthier lifestyle. The event successfully combined a formal opening with a powerful, practical message on the importance of staying active.