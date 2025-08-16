Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s Surprise Workout at Gym Inauguration Goes Viral

Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi inaugurated a new state-of-the-art fitness studio in the city on Saturday, making headlines by immediately joining a workout session to promote health and wellness.

Also Read: DL New Rules: Get Your Indian Driving License Online From Home, No RTO Visit Needed!

The event, which took place in a central part of Hyderabad, saw the parliamentarian trade his usual political attire for casual sportswear. After the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mr. Owaisi surprised attendees by actively participating in a workout, demonstrating various strength and cardio exercises alongside professional trainers.

A Message on Health and Discipline

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Owaisi stressed the need for physical well-being, particularly for the younger generation. “Fitness is not just about the body—it’s about discipline, focus, and mental clarity,” he stated, emphasizing a holistic approach to health.

The new fitness studio is designed to make modern health facilities accessible to local communities and encourage a culture of fitness. Key features of the new center include:

A wide range of modern training equipment.

Professionally certified instructors for guidance.

Special programs aimed at promoting an active lifestyle among youth.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, inaugurated a new fitness studio in the city center today and actively participated in a workout session, demonstrating exercises alongside trainers.#hyderabad #aimim #AsaduddinOwaisi pic.twitter.com/cvSTg5weLB — Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) August 16, 2025

Viral Moment on Social Media

A video capturing the MP’s workout quickly gained traction online, going viral across social media platforms. Many users praised his hands-on approach and his efforts to engage directly with the public on important issues like health. The clip showed Mr. Owaisi participating with enthusiasm, a sight not commonly associated with political leaders.

The inauguration highlights a growing awareness of health and fitness in the city, with public figures like Owaisi leading by example to inspire community members to adopt a healthier lifestyle. The event successfully combined a formal opening with a powerful, practical message on the importance of staying active.