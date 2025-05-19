Hyderabad: Meet the Muslim Youths Who Broke Walls to Save Lives in the Gulzar Houz Fire Tragedy

A wave of sorrow has swept across Hyderabad following a tragic fire incident in Gulzar Houz that claimed the lives of 17 people. The city stands united in grief, paying tribute not only to the victims but also to the selfless bravery shown by six young men who risked their lives in a desperate attempt to save others.

Fajr Heroes: Six Young Men Rush to Help Without Fear

In the early hours after Fajr prayers, six young men—Mir Zahed Ali, Md Azmath, Md Ibrahim, Syed Wasif, Md Amer, and Syed Wahab—were passing by the area when they noticed the fire. Without hesitation, they sprang into action, breaking shutters and walls to help trapped residents and enable quick access for firefighters and police.

Media Praises Bravery, Citizens Demand Recognition

Their courageous efforts were widely recognized and praised by TV channels, with anchors and reporters lauding their fearlessness and humanitarian spirit. Residents and community leaders have now called on the government and police to officially recognize and award these youth for their service.

Hyderabad Salutes Its Unsung Heroes

As the city mourns the devastating loss of lives, Hyderabad also celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and selfless courage displayed by its youth. These six individuals are being hailed as symbols of hope and humanity in the face of tragedy.

The people of Hyderabad have once again shown that in times of crisis, compassion and unity shine brightest.