Hyderabad Needs to Protect its Natural Beauty, HYDRAA Appeals to the Public

Hyderabad is known as a charming and beautiful city, thanks to its interconnected lakes, colorful flower gardens, and thousands-of-years-old rocky hills. The responsibility of protecting this natural heritage lies with every citizen.

By preserving the lakes and safeguarding the canals, HYDRAA is beautifying the city in such a way that people can find peace in the embrace of nature.

On this occasion, HYDRAA congratulated all citizens on Rakhi Purnima and appealed to them to join this campaign to protect Hyderabad’s natural beauty for future generations.