Hyderabad

Hyderabad Needs to Protect its Natural Beauty, HYDRAA Appeals to the Public

By preserving the lakes and safeguarding the canals, HYDRAA is beautifying the city in such a way that people can find peace in the embrace of nature.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 August 2025 - 16:27
Hyderabad Needs to Protect its Natural Beauty, HYDRAA Appeals to the Public
Hyderabad Needs to Protect its Natural Beauty, HYDRAA Appeals to the Public

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad is known as a charming and beautiful city, thanks to its interconnected lakes, colorful flower gardens, and thousands-of-years-old rocky hills. The responsibility of protecting this natural heritage lies with every citizen.

By preserving the lakes and safeguarding the canals, HYDRAA is beautifying the city in such a way that people can find peace in the embrace of nature.

On this occasion, HYDRAA congratulated all citizens on Rakhi Purnima and appealed to them to join this campaign to protect Hyderabad’s natural beauty for future generations.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 August 2025 - 16:27
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button