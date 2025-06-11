Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park to House India’s Largest Tunnel Aquarium by 2026

Hyderabad, June 11, 2025: Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) will become home to India’s largest tunnel aquarium, a groundbreaking ₹50 crore project set to open in 2026. Spanning 4,000 square metres, this immersive facility will allow visitors to walk through a glass tunnel surrounded by sharks, vibrant reef fish, and deep-sea species, creating the sensation of walking under the ocean.

While Hyderabad is home to other aquariums, this upcoming attraction is set to be the most advanced and expansive in the country. The project is currently awaiting final approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), after which construction is scheduled to begin promptly.

The state-of-the-art facility is projected to open its doors to the public by 2026. The aquarium will be constructed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore. Spanning a vast area of 4,000 square metres, it is designed to give visitors the breathtaking sensation of walking on the ocean floor, surrounded by majestic sharks, vibrant coral fish, and a diverse array of other marine creatures swimming overhead and alongside them.

Key Features of the India’s Largest Tunnel Aquarium

Immersive Tunnel Experience: A central walk-through tunnel will offer 360-degree views of marine life, including rare species like Amazonian arowanas and African cichlids.

Advanced Climate Control: Sophisticated life-support and climate-control systems will ensure that the aquatic environments are perfectly maintained for the health and well-being of the diverse marine life.

Sustainable Infrastructure: The facility will be built with a focus on sustainable design principles, incorporating energy-efficient systems and responsible water management practices.

Interactive Technology: Visitors will benefit from modern, immersive technology, including augmented reality (AR) experiences and interactive digital guides that provide detailed information about the species on display.

Global Collaboration Meets Indian Ingenuity

To bring this massive project to life, a team of international and national experts will be collaborating. Marine specialists and consultants from Singapore and Australia, countries known for their world-class oceanariums, will provide technical expertise. They will work alongside a talented pool of Indian engineers, designers, and marine biologists to ensure the project meets the highest international standards of animal care, design, and visitor engagement.

This collaboration will be crucial in developing the complex ecosystems required to host marine life from different parts of the globe, from the warm waters of coral reefs to the unique conditions of deep-sea environments.

More Than an Attraction: A “Living Classroom”

Beyond its role as a premier tourist destination, the aquarium is envisioned as a “living classroom.” A core objective of the project is to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for marine ecosystems and the importance of conservation.

The facility will feature several thematic zones, each representing a distinct aquatic biome:

Freshwater Rivers and Lakes: Showcasing freshwater giants like the Amazonian arowanas and vibrant communities of African cichlids.

Vibrant Coral Reefs: A kaleidoscope of colour featuring countless species of coral, clownfish, angelfish, and other reef dwellers.

The Mysterious Deep Sea: A special exhibit dedicated to the fascinating and rarely seen creatures that inhabit the planet's deep oceans.

Project Status and Significance

Currently awaiting final approval from the Central Zoo Authority, construction under a public-private partnership (PPP) model will begin immediately after clearance. The aquarium will significantly upgrade NZP’s existing 15 small aquarium tanks, positioning Hyderabad as a leader in wildlife tourism and experiential education.

This project aligns with Hyderabad’s growth as a tech-forward city, blending innovation with family-friendly attractions. It complements other NZP upgrades, including a planned ₹2 crore bulletproof glass tiger enclosure.