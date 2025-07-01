Hyderabad: Netizens Lash Out at Traffic Police – Focus on Traffic, Not Just Challans

Hyderabad’s traffic situation has once again come under fire, with citizens expressing intense frustration over daily traffic jams and poor traffic management. A video shot by a distressed commuter at Marredpally at 12:37 PM has gone viral on social media, showing severe congestion on all routes in the area. Netizens are demanding immediate action from the city’s traffic authorities.

“Traffic Police Need to Realize the Crisis”

In the viral clip, the commuter accuses the Hyderabad traffic police of focusing only on select flyovers like City Flyover, Airport Flyover, and Green Channel routes, neglecting the rest of the city. He added that valuable time and fuel are being wasted as commuters remain stuck in traffic for hours.

“It’s high time the Hyderabad traffic boss wakes up. Managing traffic is equally important as collecting pending challans,” he said, emphasizing that traffic issues persist from 7 AM to 11 PM daily.

Traffic Mismanagement Sparks Legal Concerns

The commuter also questioned the legality of using sirens for ministerial escorts, pointing out that the Supreme Court allows sirens only for ambulances and emergency vehicles. He suggested that someone should take the matter to court if violations continue.

Social Media Reactions and Criticism

The video triggered strong reactions from other users on platform X (formerly Twitter):

One netizen questioned the placement of barricades on already congested highways like Bandlaguda and Bahadurpura, allegedly set up to check drunk driving and pending challans.

Another pointed out that traffic police are more focused on clicking challan photos than easing congestion.

A video posted earlier from Kukatpally to Ameerpet route showed a similar situation, with traffic at a standstill.

Some users commented on the general lack of traffic awareness among drivers in India, saying 99% don’t follow rules, making policing ineffective.

Despite the backlash, Hyderabad Traffic Police continue to share real-time updates on traffic conditions through social media. They post alerts, causes of major jams, and alternative routes to help commuters navigate the city more efficiently.