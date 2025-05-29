Relief Ahead for Hyderabad Commuters: New Flyovers and Underpass Planned for Banjara Hills – Check Routes

In a significant move to decongest traffic in one of Hyderabad’s busiest areas, the Telangana government has approved three major infrastructure projects in Banjara Hills. These include a two-lane flyover, a two-lane underpass, and a three-lane flyover — all unidirectional — to streamline vehicle movement and reduce bottlenecks at NFCL and TV9 junctions.

Projects Under H-CITI Programme

The upcoming infrastructure will be developed under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in charge of execution. These efforts are part of a larger urban mobility plan backed by a Rs 5,942 crore government fund.

What Will Be Built?

NFCL Junction Flyover A two-lane, one-way flyover connecting Road No. 3 in Banjara Hills to GVK Mall.

Width: 8.5 metres.

Key features: viaduct and reinforced wall approaches for structural stability. TV9 Junction Underpass A two-lane underpass for vehicles moving from NFCL Junction to Srinagar Colony.

Width: 10 metres, including vehicle lanes, pedestrian walkways, and drainage ducts.

A 2-lakh litre underground sump will be included to manage monsoon-related waterlogging. TV9 Junction Flyover A three-lane, one-way flyover from Mugdha Junction to NFCL Junction on Road No. 3.

Width: 12 metres, featuring advanced construction similar to the NFCL flyover.

Estimated Cost and Timelines

The total estimated cost of these three projects is Rs 368 crore. A one-year defect liability period will follow the completion of construction, ensuring that any structural faults detected within the first year are rectified by the contractor at no extra cost.

Expected Outcome

Once completed, these flyovers and underpass are expected to significantly improve traffic flow in Banjara Hills, providing relief to thousands of commuters who face daily congestion near GVK Mall, TV9 Junction, and Srinagar Colony.