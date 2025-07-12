Hyderabad: Newborn Abandoned by Mother Moments After Birth Near Roadside

Hyderabad: In a shocking and heartbreaking incident, a newborn baby boy was found abandoned by his mother just moments after birth near a roadside in Hyderabad. The case has sparked concern and outrage among locals and authorities alike.

Infant Found Crying Near Roadside in Ramanthapur

The incident occurred in Vivek Nagar near Ramanthapur, under the Uppal Police Station limits. Local residents discovered the newborn baby boy crying helplessly by the roadside and immediately alerted the emergency services by dialing 108 Ambulance.

Emergency Response and Medical Aid

A medical team promptly arrived at the scene, provided initial medical assistance, and ensured the child was stable. With the help of Uppal police, the baby was safely shifted to Niloufer Hospital, a renowned children’s hospital in Hyderabad, for further treatment and care.

Doctors: Baby in Stable Condition

According to hospital sources, the baby is currently in stable condition and receiving proper medical attention. Doctors confirmed that despite being abandoned in a critical state, the infant has shown positive signs of recovery.

Police Investigation Underway

The Uppal Police have launched an investigation to identify the person responsible for abandoning the child. Preliminary suspicions point toward the mother leaving the baby shortly after delivery, but authorities are working to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Call for Child Protection and Awareness

This incident highlights the urgent need for greater awareness around child protection, safe surrender laws, and support for distressed mothers who may be struggling with crisis pregnancies. Social workers and child welfare officials have emphasized the importance of providing safe alternatives to abandonment through helplines and shelter homes.