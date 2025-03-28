Hyderabad: Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide Over Dowry Harassment

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Hyderabad’s Bholakpur, Musheerabad, where a newlywed woman, Soujanya, allegedly died by suicide due to harassment from her husband and in-laws.

The incident occurred on Thursday, as she jumped off a building, unable to bear the pressure and emotional distress.

Marriage and Harassment Details

Soujanya, a resident of Bholakpur, married Sabarish Yadav, a gym manager from Moosapet, four months ago. However, soon after marriage, she was subjected to mental harassment by her husband and in-laws.

According to police reports, the in-laws accused Soujanya of hiding her heart condition before marriage and demanded additional dowry as compensation. She was frequently sent back to her native place, facing rejection from her husband’s family.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Final Moments Before Suicide

On Wednesday, Soujanya, accompanied by her family members, visited her mother-in-law’s house to resolve the dispute. However, she was asked not to return to her husband’s home, further pushing her into distress.

Also Read: Hyderabad Court Jails Auto Driver for Fatal Crash Involving Pregnant Woman

On Thursday, she allegedly ended her life by jumping off a building, leaving her family devastated.

Police Investigation Underway

The Musheerabad police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Authorities are questioning her husband and in-laws regarding the allegations of harassment and dowry demands.

The tragic incident highlights the pressing issue of dowry harassment and the mental stress it imposes on women. Authorities urge victims to seek legal assistance and call for stricter enforcement of anti-dowry laws to prevent such incidents.