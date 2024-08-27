Hyderabad News | 10kg of ganja seized, 5 persons held

Hyderabad: The city police have arrested five persons including two inter-state drug peddlers and one supplier who were allegedly involved in a narcotics racket here on Monday.

Besides cash of Rs 3,000, the cops seized 10 kilograms of ganja and six mobile phones from them, a police release said here.

On a tip off, the commissioner’s task force, Southwest Zone team along with Mangalhat police, apprehended two interstate drug peddlers, two accused persons and a supplier at Armghar Colony, Dhoolpet in the city. They were found to be in possession of narcotic substance – dry Ganja, the release said.