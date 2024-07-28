Hyderabad News | 90 grams MDMA seized, four held

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Cyberabad police have arrested four persons and seized 90 grams of MDMA from them.

The arrests were made from a house in Friends Colony under the limits of Mailardevpally police station of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

A police officer said on Sunday that four mobile phones were also seized from the possession of the four, identified as Salman Shah of Jogeshwari, Mumbai, and Mohammed Ateeq, Rizwan Ali and Mohammed Yaseen, all from Hyderabad.

Six other accused, including three from Mumbai, were absconding.

Acting on credible information, TGNAB and Mailardevpally police conducted a joint operation to make the arrests from a house. A police officer said 90 grams of MDMA was seized from them. They were all consuming MDMA by mixing it with pan masala.

According to police, main accused Salman Shah, came from Mumbai, to deliver 50 grams of MDMA drug to Ateeq. Rizwan picked up Shah to bring him to Ateeq’s house where Ateeq and Yaseen were waiting.

Police found during the investigation that the four accused were frequently purchasing the drug from Shahed, Wajid, and Neetha, the absconding accused from Mumbai.

A case was registered under Sections 8(c), 22(c), 27(a), and 29 of the NDPS Act and an investigation was launched.