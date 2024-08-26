Hyderabad News | Amphetamine drugs worth Rs 8.5 crore seized

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have seized amphetamine drugs worth Rs 8.5 crore and arrested three accused.

In a joint operation, the city police and Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) seized 8.5 kg of amphetamine drug and arrested a drug peddler and two associates.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy told media persons that Bowenpally police and HNEW team also seized one Mahindra Xylo vehicle and three mobile phones.

The drug peddler was identified as Kunchala Nagaraju alias Nagraj (34), a resident of Gummadidala in Sangareddy district.

Police also arrested Ashagouni Vinod Kumar Goud and Kunti Srishailam, from Sangareddy and Medchal districts respectively.

On the evening of August 25, police intercepted them in Bowenpally when the trio was coming to Hyderabad in a car to sell the drugs.

The police chief said drug manufacturer Gosukonda Anji Reddy was already in judicial custody.

According to police, Nagaraju, a construction worker-turned-contractor, came in contact with businessman Anji Reddy who used to give him contracts of civil works at his function halls, factories, and godowns, wherein he was manufacturing drugs. Anji Reddy was selling the drug to toddy shops and other needy persons.

In June 2024, Anji Reddy handed Nagaraju three packets containing drugs and instructed him to conceal the same at a secret place, saying he would later collect it. Anji Reddy also invited him to join him in selling drugs. Later Nagaraju came to know that police in Sangareddy district raided the drug manufacturing unit situated at Kothapally village, seized contraband, and arrested Anji Reddy.

Nagaraju, who was facing financial problems, hatched a plan with his two associates Vinod Kumar Goud and Srishailam to sell the drugs.

HNEW has requested citizens to refrain from substance abuse and advised parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children to ensure they do not fall prey to drugs.