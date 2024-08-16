Hyderabad News | AMR: Silent pandemic, warn experts

Hyderabad: Health experts have described Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) as a “silent pandemic” with severe consequences, particularly for India, which carries one of the highest burdens of drug-resistant infections (DRIs) in the world.

Speaking on the second day of the 14th Annual Conference of the Clinical Infectious Diseases Society (CIDSCON 2024), a four-day event being held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Madhapur, experts emphasized the alarming impact of AMR.

Currently, around 1 million AMR-related deaths occur annually in India, contributing to an estimated 5 million deaths worldwide each year. Projections suggest that by 2050, AMR could result in 10 million deaths annually, surpassing cancer-related fatalities.

In India, the greatest burden comes from gram-negative bacterial infections. The gut microbiota, which has been evolving over the past 17 years, is particularly affected, with 70-80 per cent of our gut bacteria impacted.

In severe cases of bacterial infections, antibiotics, which are life-saving drugs, are often used. However, carbapenem resistance is a significant concern, with 50 per cent of the bacteria showing resistance to carbapenems and 80 per cent of these bacteria demonstrating multidrug resistance.

Dr Rajeev Soman, an Infectious Diseases Specialist at Jupiter Hospitals in Mumbai/Pune, stated that millions of deaths are directly attributable to AMR, which he described as a silent epidemic.

He explained that the misuse of antibiotics and the rapid development of resistance mechanisms are major contributors to this crisis. Inappropriate use of antibiotics in animal husbandry, agriculture, and irrational patient treatment significantly accelerates the spread of resistance.

Additionally, poor sanitation and infection control measures, such as inadequate drainage, facilitate the transfer of resistant organisms. Dr. Soman stressed the importance of raising basic awareness about AMR and considering the longevity of new drugs once they are introduced.

Dr Suneetha Narreddy, an Infectious Diseases Specialist at Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad, noted that the death toll from AMR is rising daily. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized AMR as a pandemic. In India, antibiotic resistance is especially prevalent in gram-negative bacteria.

Dr Narreddy questioned why resistance is developing and how it can be overcome through the development of new medicines and prevention strategies. She also discussed the role of international travel in spreading resistant bacteria, citing examples like the NDM-1 resistance mechanisms acquired by people undergoing surgeries in India.

Dr Narreddy called for concerted efforts to contain resistance and emphasized the need for global awareness of the movement of drug-resistant bacteria across borders.

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, an Infectious Diseases Specialist at Gleneagles Global Hospital Chennai, explained that AMR is a challenging issue because bacteria have been evolving for millions of years. While antibiotics initially provided solutions, bacteria quickly developed resistance mechanisms.

Dr Swaminathan urged the wise use of antibiotics, recognizing that resistance is an inevitable consequence of their use. He equated the importance of addressing AMR with that of combating global warming and called for better systems to recognize and respond to AMR early.

Dr Swaminathan also highlighted data collection efforts by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which monitors drug resistance trends. He noted that the percentage of resistance is increasing, making medicines less effective.

He advocated for the avoidance of overuse or misuse of antibiotics and emphasized the importance of personalized treatment decisions.

Dr Swaminathan also stressed the need for hospitals to collect data and guide doctors to improve awareness and responses to AMR.

In 2024, the Chandepura virus and other emerging cases in Kerala and West Bengal highlight the need for ongoing vigilance, he added