Hyderabad
Hyderabad News | BJP Flex Board Falls, Injures Woman Near Classic Garden
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident near Classic Garden, a woman sustained injuries after a BJP flex board collapsed on her.
The flex board had been put up for a BJP membership registration workshop when it suddenly fell, causing the accident.
The incident has raised concerns about the safety and stability of temporary structures used during public events.
Authorities are looking into the matter, and the injured woman is receiving medical attention.