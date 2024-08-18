Hyderabad News | BMW Loses Control, Slams into Khairatabad Divider

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Khairatabad, a BMW car, reportedly traveling at high speed, lost control and collided with a divider, causing a serious accident.

The mishap occurred in the early hours of Sunday, as the luxury vehicle veered off course and struck the divider with tremendous force.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with the car spinning out of control before finally coming to a halt. Passersby rushed to assist, pulling the two occupants from the wreckage.

Both individuals sustained serious injuries and were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

pic.twitter.com/u1mMs2WyAi — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) August 18, 2024

Local authorities have cordoned off the area to conduct a thorough investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that overspeeding may have been the primary cause of the accident.

Police are also checking for any other contributing factors, such as the condition of the road or potential mechanical failures.

The incident has raised concerns among residents about the dangers of reckless driving in the city, particularly on roads with heavy traffic. Authorities have urged drivers to adhere to speed limits and exercise caution to prevent such accidents.

As the investigation continues, the police are expected to release more details about the identities of the injured and the exact circumstances leading up to the crash.