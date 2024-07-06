Hyderabad News | Commotion at GHMC General Body Meeting, BRS Members Demand Mayor’s Immediate Resignation

Hyderabad: The GHMC Council meeting held today witnessed a lot of commotion. The BRS party members and the BJP members protested during the council meeting.

As soon as the meeting began, there were protests. The BRS party members staged a protest demanding the resignation of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. They rushed to Mayor’s podium.

They demanded the resignation of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who joined the Congress party. On the other hand, the BJP members were also agitating over public issues.

There was chaos in the House due to the concerns of the members of both the parties. On the other hand, BJP and MIM members indulged in a heated debate. The Mayor postponed the council meeting for a while.

The BRS party members surrounded the podium holding placards demanding Vijayalakshmi’s immediate resignation from the mayor’s post. This led to an atmosphere of tension in the meeting.

The Mayor expressed anger over the behaviour of the BRS party members. “The BRS members do not have a subject. That’s why they are agitating. Who encouraged the defections of the party earlier? You should be ashamed to speak,” the Mayor said.