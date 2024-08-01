Hyderabad News | DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.51 cr in T’gana; 3 held

Hyderabad:Foreign origin smuggled gold valued at over Rs 2.51 crore was seized at Panthangi Toll Plaza in Choutuppal of Telangana and three persons who were allegedly transporting the gold in a car from Chennai to Bidar in Karnataka were arrested, the DRI said on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence developed by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit regarding transportation of smuggled foreign origin gold from Chennai by car, the officers of DRI, intercepted three persons at Panthangi toll plaza, who were travelling in a car from Chennai to Bidar on July 31, a release from DRI said here.

Upon thorough questioning, they revealed that they were carrying foreign origin smuggled gold by concealing it in a specially made cavity below the handbrake, the DRI said.

Then one of them opened the secret cavity by pulling a latch beside the clutch and three packets wrapped in brown tape containing five 24Kt gold bars/ cut pieces of 99.5 per cent purity, weighing 3,577 grams, valued at Rs 2,51,46,310 were recovered, it said.

The gold along with the vehicle were seized and the three persons were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and remanded to judicial custody, the DRI added. Further investigation is in progress.