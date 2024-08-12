Hyderabad News | Education USA fairs from August 16, Important Details

Chennai: Education USA will host a series of eight education fairs across the country commencing from Hyderabad on August 16 and concluding in New Delhi on August 25, the US Consulate General, Chennai, said on Monday.

EducationUSA, the U.S. Government’s official source of information on U.S. Higher education, will organise the fair in Chennai on August 17, at Hotel Hilton from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Students seeking admission in undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctorate programs will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 80 accredited universities and colleges from across the United States, a release here said.

“There is no participation fee, but registration is required,” the release added. For more details and for registration, visit: https://bit.Ly/EdUSAFair24Emb

Highlighting the importance of the education fairs, U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti said “the EducationUSA fairs are a great way to explore the amazing educational opportunities that the United States has to offer.”

These fairs offer the chance to meet representatives from a huge range of U.S. Colleges and universities and attend information sessions about the college application and visa process, he said.

“You will get first-hand information on admissions, scholarships, campus life and so much more about studying on a US campus. Our goal is to ensure that students and their families have all the information and support needed to make your dream of studying in the United States a reality,” Eric Garcetti said.

Education USA will host a series of eight education fairs across the country commencing from Hyderabad on August 16 and concluding in New Delhi on August 25, the US Consulate General, Chennai, said on Monday.pic.twitter.com/A5qihdrkyB — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) August 12, 2024