Hyderabad News | Heavy Inflows Recorded in Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar Reservoirs Following Intense Rainfall

Hyderabad: The Ranga Reddy district of Telangana is witnessing heavy rainfall, leading to significant inflows into the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs. The continuous downpour has resulted in a sharp rise in water levels, with both reservoirs experiencing heavy flooding.

Additionally, the water level in the Musi River has increased, with floodwaters reaching the Ram Bagh Bridge. In response to the worsening situation, authorities have set up toll-free helplines to address public concerns in emergencies. Residents can contact the toll-free number 040 21111111 or the Disaster Response Force (DRF) at 90001 13667 for assistance.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has instructed its staff to remain on high alert and closely monitor the evolving situation. Citizens have been advised to stay indoors and only venture out if absolutely necessary, as the heavy rains continue to pose challenges in the region.