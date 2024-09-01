Hyderabad News | Heavy Rain Causes Wall Collapse at Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally

Hyderabad: A significant downpour led to the collapse of a retaining wall at Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally, resulting in the destruction of several parked vehicles.

The wall fell onto the cars, but fortunately, no one was inside at the time, averting a major disaster.

The incident highlights the severe impact of the ongoing rains and the need for immediate safety measures. Authorities are assessing the damage and ensuring the safety of the area.