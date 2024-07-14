Hyderabad News | Heavy Rainfall Disrupt Life in City: Video

Hyderabad experienced heavy and intense rainfall on Sunday evening, throwing life out of gear. The prolonged downpours, accompanied by strong winds and thunder, inundated roads, causing traffic snarls and significant disruptions for evening commuters.

The rainfall was particularly intense in areas such as Alwal, Tarnaka, Bolaram, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Balnagar, Uppal, Tellapur, Marredpally, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, and Patancheru. Almost all parts of the city experienced moderate to heavy rainfall.

According to the Telangana Development and Planning Society, Serilingampally recorded the highest rainfall at 58 mm, followed by Shaikpet (54 mm), Madhapur (53 mm), and Borabanda (51.5 mm).

Throughout the day, the city experienced intermittent drizzles, culminating in a heavy downpour in the evening. A yellow alert has been issued across Hyderabad for Monday, anticipating similar weather conditions. The Met department advised commuters to limit travel unless necessary and to take precautions against the adverse weather conditions.

Heavy rain in Hyderabad has caused severe flooding in the area of Malakpet, leaving the locality inundated. The torrential downpour, which began late evening today, has led to significant waterlogging, disrupting daily life and causing widespread inconvenience to residents. Emergency services are on high alert as they work to manage the flooding and assist those affected.

Orange Alert in Telangana

Apart from Hyderabad, several other districts in Telangana also experienced substantial rainfall on Sunday. Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, and Mahabubnagar received significant rainfall, with Atmakur and Kothakota in Wanaparthy recording 55 mm and 54.3 mm respectively.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall. Districts such as Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak, and Kamareddy are expected to receive significant rainfall. A yellow alert has also been issued for Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.

Residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to stay safe during these adverse conditions.