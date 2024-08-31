Hyderabad News | Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited to Undertake Repair Works Across Key Metro Stations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is set to begin repair and refurbishment works at several key metro stations along Corridor-1. The planned upgrades include comprehensive repairs to footpaths, planter boxes, and drainage systems, aiming to enhance the infrastructure for metro users.

At LB Nagar Metro Station, the project will involve the removal and re-fixing of existing railings, along with repairs to the footpath and planter boxes. Similar refurbishment efforts are planned for Nampally and New Market Metro Stations, where footpaths and planter boxes will be upgraded.

According to the tender document, Miyapur Metro Station will also see repairs to its footpaths. Additional repair work is scheduled for the areas surrounding JNTU, KPHB, and Kukatpally Metro Stations, focusing on improving pedestrian walkways and planter boxes.

The project further includes refurbishment at Balangar, Moosapet, and Parade Grounds Metro Stations, where 80mm pavers on service roads and footpaths will be replaced.

The total estimated cost for these upgrades is projected at several lakhs, with individual projects ranging from Rs 6.65 lakh to Rs 13.30 lakh. These efforts underscore HMRL’s commitment to maintaining and enhancing metro infrastructure for the benefit of Hyderabad’s commuters.