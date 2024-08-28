Hyderabad News | IIL develops needle free Covid-19 intra-nasal booster vaccine

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based vaccine maker, Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has developed live-attenuated needle free intra-nasal booster vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 using codon de-optimisation technology in collaboration with Griffith University, Australia.

The groundbreaking work on Covid-19 vaccine has been published in the world’s leading science Journal ‘Nature Communications’ on Monday.

In a post on ‘X’, ILL Managing Director K Anand Kumar, said, “This accomplishment signifies a major step forward in our battle against COVID-19. We are enthusiastic about the codon de-optimisation technology, and it’s use in targeted attenuation of microorganisms to be used as vaccine candidate”.

Among different formats of vaccines available, live attenuated vaccines generate a robust and broad-spectrum neutralising antibody response.

IIL’s needle free intra-nasal booster vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 developed using codon deoptimisation technology demonstrated remarkable stability and maintained safety in extensive animal studies.

Codon deoptimisation involves decreasing the frequency of underrepresented codon pairs (genetic determinant for amino acids) without changing amino acid sequences.

It is a highly efficient virus attenuation strategy that utilises suboptimal codon pairs to achieve attenuation of recoded viruses.

Virtually all the viruses can be attenuated by this method. Degree of attenuation can be regulated from 1-100% as required.