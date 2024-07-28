Hyderabad News | Keep All Documents Ready before July 30 Says GHMC, Here Are the Details

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced that the field survey for the integrated Geographic Information System (GIS) of properties will begin on July 30.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the GHMC urged citizens to prepare and provide photocopies of essential documents to the surveyors who will visit their homes. The required documents include:

Building permission Occupancy details Latest property tax receipt Water bill Electricity bill Owner’s ID details Trade license number (for commercial properties)

The survey will initially start in Uppal, Hayathnagar, Hydernagar, Kukatpally, KPHB Colony, Miyapur, and Chandanagar, and will extend to other localities over time. The GHMC assured that all data collected would be treated with confidentiality and used exclusively for improving urban management and development.

This GIS survey project aims to enhance citizen-centric services by accurately mapping and geo-referencing every property and utility within the GHMC jurisdiction. The initiative will provide transparent property information and facilitate seamless online payment of property taxes. Additionally, the project will enable citizens to resolve property tax issues online.

Sneha Shabarish, GHMC Additional Commissioner of Revenue and IT Wing, emphasized that the GIS survey should not be seen as a property tax exercise but as an effort to enhance municipal services with numerous benefits. “The high-resolution map will also include maintenance-related information for each asset, ensuring that citizens are informed about the upkeep and management of public resources,” said a GHMC official.

Each property will receive a unique identification number to improve urban planning, service delivery, including sanitation, and resource management. The project also aims to ensure citizen participation by allowing residents to report issues, suggest improvements, and avail municipal services.

The GIS-based survey and mapping of properties and utilities will involve three segments: satellite mapping, drone survey, and field survey (door-to-door survey).

“Owners need not be present; tenants or any other person can hand over the photocopies. The documents submitted will be cross-checked,” said Sneha Shabarish, GHMC Additional Commissioner of Revenue and IT Wing.

This initiative aims to empower citizens with clear insights into their property obligations and enhance the overall urban management and development of the city.