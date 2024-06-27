Hyderabad News | Mother-in-Law Allegedly Murders Daughter-in-Law Over Tea Dispute in Hassan Nagar

Hyderabad: A domestic dispute turned tragic in the Hassan Nagar area of Attapur, Rajinder Nagar on Thursday afternoon when a woman was allegedly murdered by her mother-in-law. The incident took place in their rented house near Mir Alam Tank.

The victim, Ajmeri Begum, aged 28, lived with her in-laws. On Thursday morning, her mother-in-law, Farzana, asked her to make tea. When Ajmeri refused, an argument ensued. In a fit of rage, Farzana allegedly strangled Ajmeri with a chunni, leading to her death.

Local residents discovered Ajmeri body later in the afternoon and alerted the police. Upon receiving the information, the authorities registered a case and initiated an investigation. The body has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

While the investigation is ongoing, some locals have accused the mother-in-law of committing the murder due to the heated argument over the preparation of tea. This incident has shocked the community, bringing to light the severe consequences of domestic disputes.

The police are currently questioning Farzana and other family members to gather more details about the incident. They are also speaking with neighbors and other potential witnesses to understand the dynamics within the household and the events leading up to the tragic incident.

As the investigation progresses, the authorities aim to uncover the truth behind Ajmeri Begum’s death and ensure that justice is served. The incident highlights the need for addressing domestic issues peacefully and the devastating impact such conflicts can have on families.