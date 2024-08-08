Hyderabad News | Nizam College students continue stir

Hyderabad: Degree hostel students in Nizam’s College are continuing their agitation demanding that their problems be resolved. On Thursday also, they protested against not attending classes. The protest entered the sixth day on Thursday.

Though the government had directed the Nizam’s College Principal to take steps to resolve the issues, only a nominal discussion was held with the students. However, MLC Balmuri Venkat stepped in and tried to convince the students.

Venkat reached out to the dharna they were staging and held discussions with the students. He first spoke to the college principal on the issues. He assured the UG students on behalf of the government that the issue would be resolved.

However, on the other hand, PG students were agitated. They also protested against what would happen to them if their hostel had allotted them.

The PG students appealed to the government to give them justice. They expressed concern that if the hostel was allotted to the degree students, they would have to come from Osmania University. The PGs complained that they were not able to reach the college on time in buses in traffic.

The seniors also said the problem would be resolved if another building was constructed on the college premises. Balmuri Venkat assured the PG students that he would discuss the issue with the Osmania University VC and resolve them.