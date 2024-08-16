Hyderabad News | Police arrest three drug suppliers, seize 620 grams of heroin

Hyderabad: Telangana police have arrested three drug suppliers, and five consumers and seized 620 grams of heroin from their possession.

In addition to 620 grams of heroin paste, Police also recovered one car, and seven smartphones, with a total estimated value of Rs 4,65,40,000, a police statement said on Friday.

Acting on reliable information, the SOT Madhapur team and Raidurgam Police jointly apprehended the three-drug suppliers–Mangalaram Choudary, Dinesh Chowdary, and Ganesh and five consumers at Light Store, Telecom Nagar, Gachibowli, under the Raidurgam Police station limits.

Dinesh Chowdary, a resident of Sainikpuri, along with Ganesh Chowdary and Mangalram, both residents of Ghatkesar, ordered the heroin paste from a known drug supplier named Savar Jhat, a native of Jaitaran Town, Rajasthan paying Rs. 48,000 as part of the payment.

Savar Jhat arrived in Hyderabad by car on August 7 and handed over 620 grams of heroin paste to Mangalram, Dinesh, and Ganesh. They then decided to form a team to distribute the drugs to consumers. To assist in this, they contacted Ramesh Chand and Suresh from Mallep village, Marwar Junction, Pali district, Rajasthan, offering them Rs 7,000. Ramesh and Suresh traveled to Hyderabad and stayed at a hotel at Radhika X Road, ECIL.

The three individuals met Ramesh Chand and Suresh at the hotel to discuss how to sell the drugs to consumers. Later, Dinesh, Ganesh, Prakash, and Mangalram proceeded to the Gachibowli Light Store, owned by Prakash Chowdary, to hide the drugs in their car.

Based on credible information, the Cyberabad SOT Madhapur team and Raidurgam Police apprehended the drug peddlers along with the car, seizing 620 grams of heroin paste from the vehicle. Following the confession of the arrested individuals, five consumers were also apprehended.

Upon learning of the arrests, Ramesh Chand and Suresh escaped from the hotel. The police are currently verifying their backgrounds to determine if they have any connections to drug peddling.