Hyderabad News | Police deny ‘free ride service’ for women traveling alone

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Thursday termed as misleading the information being spread on social media about “free ride service” for women travelling alone during night hours.

“This is not correct, always verify the facts with trusted sources before sharing. Spreading false information can cause unnecessary panic & confusion,” reads a post from the official handle of Hyderabad City Police on social media platform ‘X’.

The clarification came after messages were circulated on social media that the city police had launched a free travel scheme. It was claimed that a woman, who is alone and cannot find a vehicle to go home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., can contact the police helpline numbers (1091 and 78370185555) and request a vehicle.

It was further claimed that the service will work 24X7.

“The control room vehicle or the nearest PCR vehicle/SHO vehicle will take her safely to her destination. This will be done free of cost. Spread this message to everyone you know. Send the number to your wife, daughters, sisters, mothers, friends, and all the women you know. Ask them to save it. All men please share with all the women you know,” read the message circulated on various social media platforms.

As the message was widely circulated, the city police reacted to it online, terming it misleading. Police have appealed to the people not to believe such messages and verify the facts with trusted sources before sharing.

People have been urged not to spread false information as this can cause unnecessary panic and confusion.

The messages are being circulated at a time when there is a nationwide debate and concern over women’s safety in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at a hospital in Kolkata.