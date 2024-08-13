Hyderabad News | SC extends interim bail of Hyderabad businessman in Delhi excise policy case

Hyderabad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench comprising Justice M M Sundresh and Justice Aravind Kumar extended the interim bail which was already granted earlier, but adjourned the hearing on regular bail till October 14.

