Hyderabad
Hyderabad News | SC extends interim bail of Hyderabad businessman in Delhi excise policy case
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
A bench comprising Justice M M Sundresh and Justice Aravind Kumar extended the interim bail which was already granted earlier, but adjourned the hearing on regular bail till October 14.