Hyderabad News | Software Employee Dies by Suicide at Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old software employee from Musheerabad, Balaji, ended his life by jumping into Durgam Cheruvu.

Balaji, who was employed at a software firm in Madhapur, did not return home after work on July 24, prompting his worried family to file a missing person complaint with the Raidurgam police the following day.

Balaji’s mobile phone was found to be switched off, and his friends were unable to provide any information about his whereabouts. Police investigations revealed that Balaji left his office at 8:30 pm on July 24. CCTV footage later showed him walking towards the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge.

Balaji’s body was recovered from the lake on Friday evening. Police identified him through his identity card. Preliminary investigations suggest that a love affair may have led to his tragic decision.

The body has been sent to Osmania Hospital for an autopsy. The case is currently under investigation.