Hyderabad News | Traffic Diversions for ‘Mahankali Bonalu’ Celebrations on July 21, 22

Hyderabad: In light of the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations in Secunderabad on July 21 and 22, certain traffic restrictions have been imposed in the surrounding areas to manage the anticipated congestion.

Roads and Junctions to Avoid:

Karbala Maidan – Ranigunj – Ramgopalpet Old PS – Paradise – CTO Plaza – SBI X Road – YMCA X Road – St. John’s Rotary – Sangeeth X Road – Patny X Road – Parklane – Bata – Ghasmandi X Road – Bible House – Minister Road – Rasoolpura

Secunderabad Railway Station Notice:

Passengers approaching Secunderabad Railway Station from Platform No. 1 side are advised to use the entry from Platform No. 10 via Chilkalguda to avoid congestion. Traffic congestion is expected within a 2 km radius of Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple.

Road Closures:

Road leading to Mahankali Temple from Tobacco Bazaar Subash Road from Bata X Road to Ramgopalpet PS Road from Audaiah X Road Road from General Bazar

Diversion Points:

Ranigunj X Road – Minister Road – Rasoolpura X Road – PNT Flyover – HPS – CTO – SBI X Road – YMCA X Road – St. John’s Rotary – Sangeeth – Gopalpuram Lane – Secunderabad Railway Station

RTC buses towards Tank Bund will pass through Chilkalguda X Road – Gandhi Hospital – Musheerabad X Road – Kavadiguda – Marriot Hotel

RTC buses returning from the railway station towards Begumpet will pass through Clock Tower – Patny X Roads – SBI X Road

Traffic from Bible House towards Secunderabad will be diverted towards Sajjanlal Street, Secunderabad Railway Station, or Hill Street, Ranigunj

Vehicles from SBI X Road towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Patny X Road towards Paradise, Minister Road, or Clock Tower, Sangeeth X Road – Secunderabad Railway Station, Chilkalguda, Musheerabad X Road – Kavadiguda – Marriot Hotel – Tank Bund

Traffic from Paradise towards Bible House will be diverted towards RP Road – SBI X Road or Paradise

Traffic at Paradise X Road will be diverted towards Sindhi Colony – Minister Road – Ranigunj X Road – Karbala Maidan

All buses proceeding towards Secunderabad Railway Station from Hakeempet, Bowenpally, Balanagar, and Ameerpet will be terminated at Clock Tower and will return to their destinations via the same route: Patny, SBI X Road

Parking Areas:

Hari Hara Kala Bhavan

Mahabub College

Old Jail Khana open place

Islamia High School

Govt. Audaiah Memorial High School

Audaiah X Road

Ranigunj

Secunderabad

Mahatma Gandhi Statue

M.G Road

Belson Taj Hotel

Anjali Theater Lane

Parade Ground (Gymkhana)

Residents and visitors are advised to follow the traffic guidelines and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the celebrations.