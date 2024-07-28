Hyderabad News | Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Software Employees in Medchal: Video

Hyderabad: In a devastating road accident that occurred on the Rajiv Highway, a speeding car lost control, crossed the divider, and collided head-on with an oncoming bus.

The accident, which took place yesterday, resulted in the tragic deaths of Mohan (25) and Deepika (25), both software professionals working at a company in Gachibowli.

Dashcam footage from the car reveals the high-speed impact and the moments leading up to the collision. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of overspeeding.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, and preliminary findings suggest that excessive speed was a significant contributing factor.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.