Hyderabad News | Viral Video of Money Toss in Traffic Triggers Public Safety Concerns, Netizens Demand Action

Hyderabad: A viral video showing a person tossing ₹50,000 into the air amidst moving traffic in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area has sparked widespread outrage and calls for legal action.

The reckless stunt, seemingly carried out to gain social media attention, caused a major disruption as passersby rushed to collect the scattered cash.

The incident has provoked strong reactions online, with many netizens taking to X (formerly Twitter) to demand strict action against the content creator.

Users tagged authorities like the Rachakonda Police, Cyberabad Police, and Telangana DGP, urging them to hold the individual accountable for what they consider to be dangerous and irresponsible behavior.

The content creator, who reportedly claimed responsibility for the stunt, has expressed intentions to continue such acts, further fueling concerns.

He even encouraged viewers to join his Telegram channel, promising rewards for those who could accurately guess the amount of money he would toss in future videos, raising alarms about potential encouragement of betting.

Social media users have condemned the act as highly risky and unacceptable, warning that it could lead to serious accidents. Many are calling for the immediate arrest of the individual to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the video continues to circulate widely, the demand for swift legal action grows, with hopes that it will deter others from engaging in such stunts for online fame. The Cyberabad Police have yet to issue an official response or take action regarding the incident.