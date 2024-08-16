Hyderabad News | Workshop on Drug Discovery & Development concludes

Hyderabad: The Drug Discovery & Development Workshop organized by the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations, the University of Hyderabad, and Science Gurus, concluded on Friday with a visionary showcase of artificial intelligence’s (AI) transformative potential in healthcare.

The day featured spirited discussions, expert panels, and the celebration of significant achievements in the medical and pharmaceutical fields, UoH said in a release here.

Led by Dr. Uday Saxena of IEFR & Reagene, a distinguished panel including Dr. P Ratnakar, Secretary General from Federation of Asian Biotech Associations, Dr. Raj Shirmulla, from National Biopharma Mission, Dr. Malik Singaraju from Continental Hospitals, Dr. Veerender from YounMe and Dr. Suneel Kumar BVS from Molecular Forecaster, discussed real-world applications and setbacks, such as the failure of Compuchin’s drug, Digit during the workshop.

They emphasized the need for a hybrid approach combining in silico and in vitro methodologies for robust drug development.

The panel explored AI’s nuanced role in oncology and biopharmaceutical development, discussing how AI supports but does not replace physician decision-making in treatment planning.

They also highlighted how AI aids in advancing targeted therapies, stressing the importance of ethical considerations and clinical judgment.

Dr. Veerender and Dr. Malik, who presented insights into AI’s application in diagnosing and treating mental health conditions, underscored the potential benefits and the critical need for maintaining personalized care, cautioning against an over-reliance on AI.

Dr. Suneel and Dr. Ratnakar provided a critical assessment of AI in drug discovery, highlighting the essential need for human oversight and robust validation processes to address AI-generated data risks and ensure data integrity.

The workshop concluded on a high note with participants from diverse backgrounds and countries providing positive feedback.

They praised the depth and breadth of knowledge shared, the innovative discussions, and the practical insights gained, highlighting the event’s success in fostering an environment that not only educates but also inspires future innovation in drug discovery.