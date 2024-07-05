Hyderabad News | Young lady doctor commits suicide

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old lady doctor allegedly committed suicide at Nagole in LB Nagar near here on Thursday.

Identified as Niharika Rao, she took the extreme step allegedly by jumping from the 8th floor of her apartment building in Nagole where she is staying along with her parents, police said here.

Her husband Harsha, had gone outstation on some work.

Police registered a case and are investigating. Reports suggest that she took extreme step due to depression.