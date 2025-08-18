Hyderabad nightlife economy to reach 26,000 crores by 2031, 2.4 lakh employment to be created

Hyderabad is in the process of making a revolutionary step to become a true 24-hour global city- this will be achieved through ambitious efforts to increase its night-time economy (NTE).

Key Highlights

The vision in the Telangana government to increase the NTE of the city is to 8,500 crore by 2025 to an incredible 26,011 crore by 2031 with a healthy compound annual growth rate of 20.4%.

The growth is projected to bring along with it 210,000 to 240,000 new jobs in its various sectors including hospitality, retail, entertainment, transport, security, and civic infrastructure.

To help with this expansion, the future consideration is to extend the metro and TSRTC services till 2 am and create special nighttime zones with special governance and policing models that help to provide safe and secure operations.

The NTE has been characterized as commerce at the hours of 6 pm to 6 am and the safety of women in this context is being granted a special emphasis.

Strategic Vision

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, makes it clear that NTE is a part of the long-term strategy to make Hyderabad a melange of its own with the other global cities of nightlife, such as London, New York and Berlin. Enrollment of special night governance and intelligent policing will be the key moves towards this change.

Comparative Insights & Economic Impact

To give a contrast, NTE in Mumbai that has grown by a rate of 22% due to these reforms in the last five years, has provided more than 700,000 jobs with minimal interventions. Hyderabad wants to duplicate-or even better this success.

Because Hyderabad is already contributing 45-50% to GSDP in Telangana, in 2031 alone, the NTE might contribute as much as 2.9-3.1% of GSDP in Telangana- indicating that its economic potential is large.

Why It Matters

Economic Boom: Trebling of the value of NTE within a six years period with tens of thousands of potential jobs in a variety of sectors.

Improved Urban Lifestyle: The added hours of transit and the lowered rates of danger at night will set up enhanced convenience in the metropolis and better appearance as a living place.

Global Competitiveness:

The new forms of governance and norms of safety will make Hyderabad a global force in the urban night economy.