Hyderabad: Not Jubilee Hills or Kokapet, This Area Tops with ₹9 Crore Flat Sale

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s real estate market continues to thrive and shows steady growth, driven by government initiatives, improved infrastructure, and enhanced transportation.

The city has seen 5,444 property registrations in January 2025, according to a report by Knight Frank India. While this figure is slightly lower than the 5,454 registrations in January 2024, the market remains resilient with stable demand across all segments.

Property Market Trends and Growth

The average value of registered properties has increased by 3% annually. Notably, 14% of the registered properties in January were homes with an area of over 2,000 square feet, reflecting the growing demand for larger residential units. Pupalaguda, a less-expected location, saw the highest-value flat registration in Hyderabad, with a property selling for ₹9 crore, surpassing high-demand areas like Jubilee Hills and Kokapet.

Also Read: Uber Shifts to Cash-Only Payments for Auto Rides in Hyderabad

Detailed Property Sales Analysis

In January 2025, the lower-value segment saw 3,282 properties sold for less than ₹50 lakh, a 3% decrease from last year. However, there was a 3% increase in the mid-range segment, with properties priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore.

The number of registrations in this range rose from 1,319 in January 2024 to 1,359 in January 2025. Furthermore, the luxury property market experienced a significant boost, with a 12% rise in registrations for properties valued over ₹1 crore. A total of 823 high-value homes were registered in January 2025.

District-wise Real Estate Growth

The major hubs for real estate activity remain Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Medchal led the way with 45% of the total registrations, while Rangareddy followed with 41%. The average price per square foot in Medchal stood at ₹3,494, whereas Rangareddy’s average price was ₹4,713. Hyderabad district accounted for 14% of the registrations.

High-Value Property Sales in Hyderabad

Hyderabad continues to be a prime location for luxury property sales, especially in areas with large homes. Some notable high-value transactions in January 2025 include a flat in Jubilee Hills, which was sold for ₹5.52 crore, another in Kokapet for ₹5.65 crore, and properties in Shaikpet and Raidadurg sold for ₹5.76 crore and ₹6.15 crore, respectively. The most expensive flat registered in January was located in Pupalaguda, with a price tag of ₹9.28 crore.